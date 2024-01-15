Emily E Shirey Rapp died January 12, 2024, of an accidental fall.

Emily was born August 16,1978 at Armstrong Co. Memorial Hospital.

She is preceded in death by maternal Grandparents Donnell and Dolores Hiwiller, paternal Grandparents J. Russell and Dorothy Shirey, Uncle Allen Shirey, Aunt and

Uncle Sally and Larry Shirey and Cousin Adam Shirey.

Emily is survived by husband Gene of Mayport, children Cameron Smith of Punxsutawney and Jeb and Libby at home, her parents Galen and Sue Shirey of Mayport, brother Dr. Jesse and wife Jessica of St Mary’s and their children Grady, Sophia, Stella, and Colton.

Also survived by her mother-in-law Shirley Rapp and numerous, much-loved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, clients. And her current furbabies Lamb, Brice, Squirrel, and multiple felines.

Emily owned and operated Animal Hospital of Punxsutawney, and formerly Hoof and Paw Vet Services.

She decided in 3rd grade to become a veterinarian and pursued that, graduating from RVHS in 1996, Clarion University in 1999 and the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2004 with a doctorate in veterinary medicine.

She never met a disabled animal that she didn’t want to adopt or lovingly foist on another family member.

Her animals were her extended family and when she saw that Rainbow Bridge on Friday, we knew she was mobbed.

She helped form the 4H Club Country Clovers to help children learn about animal care and rearing.

She was active with Just Us for the Animals providing low cost spay and neuters clinics.

She coached youth soccer for 13 years and was formerly a member of the UVSA board.

Zach Brown was her utmost favorite musical artist.

His song Remedy includes the words “you get what you give”.

It was tattooed on her arm, and she lived by that motto.

In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Just Us for the Animals, 98 Morrison Ave, Punxsutawney, PA. 15767, or Country Clovers 4H Club in care of Mandy Smith, PO Box 51, Hawthorn, PA. 16230.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 15, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, January 16, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the New Bethlehem First

Fellowship Church (formerly 1 st United Methodist).

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Dr. Karen King officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

