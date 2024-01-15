Featured Local Job: Ophthalmic Technician

The Laurel Eye Clinic is looking for a professional, motivated Ophthalmic Technician.

Opportunities for career growth and paid professional development are available.

The position will provide coverage at the Seneca office as well as nearby offices such as Brookville and Grove City. The ideal candidate must be positive, team oriented and committed to providing excellent patient care.

Primary duties include data collection from the patients and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors. Paid travel expenses.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN or individual with medical experience preferred. Training is provided.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email arenninger@laureleye.com.

Employment applications available online at www.laureleye.com/eye-doctor/careers/.

EOE

