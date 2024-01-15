Featured Local Job: Surgical Nurse/CST

The Laurel Laser & Surgery Center in Brookville has an opening for a part-time Ophthalmic Scrub Nurse or CST.

The ideal candidate will have prior experience with ophthalmic surgery.

Benefits include daytime hours with no weekends, holidays, or on-call.

Employment applications available online at www.laureleye.com/eye-doctor/careers/.

EOE

