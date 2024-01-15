 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Featured Local Job: Surgical Nurse/CST

Monday, January 15, 2024 @ 12:01 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

The Laurel Laser & Surgery Center in Brookville has an opening for a part-time Ophthalmic Scrub Nurse or CST.

The ideal candidate will have prior experience with ophthalmic surgery.

Benefits include daytime hours with no weekends, holidays, or on-call.

Employment applications available online at www.laureleye.com/eye-doctor/careers/.

EOE


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.