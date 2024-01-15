Harold “Neal” Burford, 87, of Oak Ridge died Thursday, January 11, 2024 at McKinley Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Climax on March 10, 1936, he was the son of the late Roy and Florence Hetrick Burford.

He married the former Clydine Gerheim. She preceded him in death.

After over 30 years of service he retired as Redbank Township Supervisor.

He was of Methodist faith and he was a member of New Bethlehem Masonic Lodge.

His pastimes included riding his side by side and he enjoyed working.

He will be remembered as a Good Man and GREAT FATHER.

Those surviving are his son, Darren (Tara) Burford; his daughter, Kim Guthrie; his 8 grandchildren, Jason Guthrie, Brenna Guthrie, Gage Burford, Taryn Lascari, McKenzie Burford, Steven Burford, Heather Truitt and Hope McDaniels; as well as 10 great grandchildren, Avery and Gavin Guthrie, Gianna and Gino Lascari, Griffin and Grayson Truitt, Shania McDaniel, Crew Adams, Hayes and Brinley Wright, and one great, great grandson, Ridge McDaniel.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Burford; his brothers, Cleo ”Jock”, Warren, Tom, Wilmer “Bill”, Paul and Malcolm “Mack”; and his sisters, Ethel Horne, Alva Neiswonger, Anna Mae Evans and Kay Hepler.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Burford.

Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Oak Ridge, Armstrong County.

Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Burford’s memory to “Orphans of the Storm”, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA. 16201.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.