Jacqueline “Jackie” Michelitsch, 70, of Richardsville, died Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Penn Highlands Dubois.

Born in Ridgway on August 20, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Dorothy Himes Neubert.

She was a graduate of Port Allegheny School and was a member of Port Allegany Catholic Church.

On May 13, 1972 in Port Allegheny she married Kirk Michelitsch. He survives.

Prior to her retirement in 2017 she worked as a cashier at ACE Hardware and for her husband’s construction company.

Her pastimes included gardening, putting puzzle together, reading, building stuff and spending time with Vi.

Those surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Kent (Leslie) Michelitsch, Kirk Michelitsch and Korry (Christie) Michelitsch; her daughter, Kimberlee (DJ) Michelitsch; her brothers, Matt Neubert and Michael (Mickey) Neubert; as well as her 4 grandchildren, Matt Gablor, Gabrielle Hanna, Malachai Zimmerman and Christopher Michelitsch.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Michelitsch.

There will be no services held at this time, a celebration of life will be held in May.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.