Judge Fills County Auditor Vacancy, Appoints Clarion Businessman Ryan Wenner

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Judge Sarah-Seidle Patton recently appointed Clarion businessman Ryan Wenner as one of three Clarion County auditors.

Jacqueline Griebel won the position in the November election but then decided to decline it.

“I declined the position because I wanted to continue my work in the community,” Griebel explained. “I launched a nonprofit called the ‘Clarion Kindness Project’ in September and do not have time to devote to the auditor position and the work I do in the community.”

In these types of vacancies, after an election, the judge appoints a replacement who is from the same political party, a Democrat.

Wenner, a registered Democrat from Clarion, joins the two other auditors, Jolene Frampton and Dawn Reed, with a four-year term.

According to the Clarion County webpage, Clarion County has approximately 120 accounts to be audited, as some have sub-accounts. The auditors are considered part-time positions.

Growing up in Seneca, Ryan studied at Venango Campus and Clarion University, starting in Computer Information Science and finishing with Business Marketing while working with his dad.

Wenner has operated Seneca Woodworking in Clarion on Grand Avenue at the former R&S Building since 2016.

“I grew up in Seneca, and in 2011, my dad, Ron, and I came up with some accessories to add to the woodworking tools he was using in his woodshop,” Ryan told exploreClarion.com. “I started a company to sell those accessories, and because I was working at his garage, I called it Seneca Woodworking. I eventually moved everything to Clarion in 2016 because I was living here. I rented some commercial space on Grand Avenue.”

Ryan immediately recognized that the product his father created could be marketed.

They started by having a local machine shop make the products, and in 2012, Ryan set up a website and marketed them online. Soon, they developed additional products, mainly accessories for a high-end German brand of power tools called Festool, and the business began to grow.

Seneca was a small company when it started, and Wenner said he used to assemble products and ship them out of his apartment in Clarion. Then, things changed in 2016. The Clarion location now has a machine shop, and the company manufactures working tools out of steel and aluminum and sells them primarily via e-commerce.

“I was looking at commercial spaces in the Pittsburgh area because I was active in networking in the Pittsburgh start-up community and attended many functions there. But, I realized while there’s talent down there, we didn’t need access to that particular talent pool, and the rent is better here. Plus, the proximity to Interstate 80 is a good area to ship from.”

Seneca Woodworking has a small dealer network and has shipped to countries worldwide. The company has dealers in about six countries.

“We’re still a very niche market, a tiny company, but because of the tools and accessories for our worldwide brand, people in 80 countries have found us over the years,” Ryan said.

Flexibility is vital for any small business, and Seneca Woodworking rose to the occasion during the pandemic and started making face shields.

“We had 3D printers and laser cutters,” Wenner said. “It was easy for us to make clear face shields for healthcare workers and others working with people who may have the disease. I started reaching out to local healthcare providers and printed a prototype.”

When he first heard about the auditor opening, Ryan wasn’t familiar with the position.

“I went in and learned about the position and realized it’s something I could easily do, and I could add value to the county and possibly streamline things,” Ryan explained. “I knew I had the appropriate skills just because of my time in business and what I’ve done.”

Wenner thinks it is an important position that needs to be filled and should contribute to the operations of everything.

“This was a way to get my foot in the door and meet everybody in the county.”

Ryan and his partner of ten years, Jessica Carbaugh, live in Clarion with their 3 1/2-month-old baby.

