Judith Jowanowitch, 89, of Mahaffey died Wednesday, January 10, 2024 while at Mulberry Square Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Punxsutawney.

Born in Pittsburgh on April 3, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy Freeman.

In Baltimore she married Albert Jowanowitch, he preceded her in death.

Prior to retirement she was employed by Foodland Grocery in Forest Hills, PA.

She enjoyed reading, puzzles and volunteering at the local county fairs.

Her survivors include her son, Lawrence Steven Kensinger; her grandchildren, Ena Marino, Jessi Pistella and Alexis Pistella; as well as 8 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Kensinger Pistella; and her brothers, Ronald and Gerald Freeman.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Jowanowitch.

There will be no services held.

Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahaffey, ClearfieldCounty.

