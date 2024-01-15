Melanie D. Grimm, 73, of Boardman, OH, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday morning, January 8, 2024 in her home while surrounded by her husband and daughters.

Melanie was born on June 19, 1950, in Philadelphia.

She was the daughter of the late Harris B. and Helen W. Dreibelbis.

She grew up happily in St. Petersburg with a close family and long-lasting friends.

Mel was a very proud 1968 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School.

On June 10, 1968, she married Robert “Bg” Grimm.

They made their first home in Pittsburgh, where Bg went to The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, and Melanie made an artsy and beautiful home while caring for their daughters.

In 1972, they moved to Boardman, Ohio.

Mel had many passions: movies, music, singing, decorating, love for all animals, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, but her favorite pastime was being with family and friends.

Everyone gravitated toward Melanie in gatherings because she was fun, kind, and had a fantastic laugh.

In addition to her husband, Melanie is survived by her daughters, Lynn Grimm of Cleveland Heights, OH and Leslie Pannell and her husband, Scott, of Columbus, OH; a granddaughter, Erin Ellis Johnson and grandson, Jack Oscar Johnson, both from Cleveland Heights, OH.

Melanie is also survived by her brother and sisters, Jeffrey Dreibelbis and his wife, Lorraine, of Williston, VT, Cathy Horner and her husband, David, of Boalsburg, Linda Marshall of Boalsburg. Mel also cherished five nieces and nephews and their children.

A private funeral service and visitation was held at Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Interment was in Emlenton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 or a local hospice organization.

Hospice nurses and caretakers are angels on Earth, and we would like to recognize and thank them for the wonderful work they do.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

