Monica Lucille Wilson, 67, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2024 following a short battle with lung cancer.

She was born in Titusville on November 16, 1956 to the late Albert A. Wilson, Sr. and Dorothy (Stroup) Wilson.

She was a 1976 graduate of Cochranton Jr./Sr. High School.

She worked as a C.N.A. at various nursing homes in the area until 2013.

Monica enjoyed crocheting, fishing, and playing Bingo; but her pride and joy was spending time with her loving family.

She is survived by four children: Robert D. Yarnell Jr. of Oil City, Kelly Jo Wilson of Oil City, Shelly Wing of Franklin, and Kattie Wilson of Oil City; ten grandchildren: Shelby Cielepak, Brittany Cielepak, Reba Wood, Hayden Wilson, Austin Yarnell, Katlynn Garren, Marsadie Knox, Hailey Wing, Cierra Wing, and John Wing; and five great-grandchildren: Hannah Rice, Derrick Tenney, Ryker Persing, Alec Wing, and John Wilson.

She is also survived by four siblings: Albert “Ike” Wilson Jr., Thomas Wilson, Julie Miller, and Patricia Greggs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dorothy Wilson; five brothers, Theodore Wilson Sr., Clyde “Bo” Wilson, Boyd Wilson, Dwight Wilson, and an infant brother; two sisters, Margaret Glass and Christine Hullings; and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Jo Wilson.

Visitation will be held Thursday (Jan. 18) from 10 a.m. until noon, and then again from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346. (Donations may be made online by using the Donation tab on this tribute page).

To express online condolences to Monica’s family, visit www.hilebest.com .

