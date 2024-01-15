Police Allegedly Find Local Man’s Brass Knuckles, Drug Paraphernalia After 9-1-1 Hang-Up Call

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged after police allegedly found his “ornamental” brass knuckles during a domestic call in Green Township, Forest County

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 28-year-old Jacob Dean Donald Baker, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, January 10, 2024:

Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville was dispatched to a report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call at a residence on Holly Acres Road, in Green Township, Forest County, around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers contacted the resident who identified himself as Jacob Baker. He advised he was the only person at the residence and that his girlfriend had left after they got into a verbal argument, the complaint states.

Baker opened the door and allowed the troopers to look around to secure the scene. The troopers then secured a marijuana smoking pipe, a marijuana grinder, and brass knuckles, which were observed in plain view, the complaint indicates.

Baker related the pipe and grinder belonged to his girlfriend, but the items were found within his arm’s reach, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Baker told police the brass knuckles were for “ornamental” purposes.

A NIK test was performed on the smoking pipe, and the residue tested positive for marijuana, the complaint states.

Baker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

