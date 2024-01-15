 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police Allegedly Find Local Man’s Brass Knuckles, Drug Paraphernalia After 9-1-1 Hang-Up Call

Monday, January 15, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

golden-brass-knuckles-golden-brass-photo-248231281_iconl_nowmGREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged after police allegedly found his “ornamental” brass knuckles during a domestic call in Green Township, Forest County

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 28-year-old Jacob Dean Donald Baker, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, January 10, 2024:

  • Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1
  • Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
  • Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville was dispatched to a report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call at a residence on Holly Acres Road, in Green Township, Forest County, around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers contacted the resident who identified himself as Jacob Baker. He advised he was the only person at the residence and that his girlfriend had left after they got into a verbal argument, the complaint states.

Baker opened the door and allowed the troopers to look around to secure the scene. The troopers then secured a marijuana smoking pipe, a marijuana grinder, and brass knuckles, which were observed in plain view, the complaint indicates.

Baker related the pipe and grinder belonged to his girlfriend, but the items were found within his arm’s reach, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Baker told police the brass knuckles were for “ornamental” purposes.

A NIK test was performed on the smoking pipe, and the residue tested positive for marijuana, the complaint states.

Baker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.