Police Respond to Collision Involving Snow Plow & SUV in Jenks Township

Monday, January 15, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police-Light-BarJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a collision on Sunday morning involving a snow plow and an SUV in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to PSP Marienville, this crash occurred around 6:35 a.m. on Sunday, January 14, as 55-year-old Dana T. Boocks, of Oil City, was plowing snow in a 2019 Ford F350 commercial vehicle due to severe and sudden weather changes.

Police say the Ford F350 was in the parking lot of SCI Forest and had operating headlights and flashing amber lights on top of the vehicle. The vehicle was backing up and struck the driver’s side door of a Subaru Forester SUV operated by 33-year-old Justin K. Thompson, of Marble.

Both operators were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The Subaru sustained minor damages.

The Ford was not damaged.


