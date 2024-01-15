Apply for a Free Trip to Washington, D.C.
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) would like to invite high school juniors to participate in a free, leadership-focused trip to Washington, D.C.
CEC will sponsor students to participate in Youth Tour from June 16-21, 2024.
Students will join participants from co-ops around the country for this fun, educational trip where they will explore Washington, D.C.’s many museums, monuments, and memorials. They’ll experience sights honoring important figures and explore memorials dedicated to American conflicts. From solemn experiences, such as the Pentagon Memorial and the Holocaust Museum, to educational opportunities like the Smithsonian and Air & Space Museums, to fun events, such as a dinner cruise on the Potomac and live theater at the Kennedy Center, Youth Tour students sign up for a week full on nonstop activities they’ll never forget!
Youth Tour participants will visit Capital Hill for a guided tour of the Capitol Building and a meeting with their elected representative where they can ask questions, discuss issues affecting their community, and learn about the work done on Capital Hill. We believe our community’s youth should see their nation’s capital, learn about the political process, and interact with their elected officials.
All high school juniors who reside in a home receiving electric service from CEC are eligible to apply by completing the application at www.central.coop. All application requirements must be received by CEC by Feb. 2, 2024. Additional information about Youth Tour is available at www.youthtour.coop, at www.central.coop, or by calling 800-521-0570.
Youth Tour program funding comes from unclaimed capital credits and does not affect member rates.
Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties. Learn more by visiting www.central.coop.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.