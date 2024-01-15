Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Nicholas
Monday, January 15, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Nicholas!
Nicholas is a young male German Shepherd dog.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Nicholas was brought to the rescue center as his owner is not in a position to care for him.
He is friendly, playful, and athletic.
For more information on him, visit the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at www.toptierfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.