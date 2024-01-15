SPONSORED: Customize Your Regenerative and Metabolic Health at Regen Rx
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Improve your regenerative and metabolic health by delivering specific targeted amino acids, essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants directly into your bloodstream.
IV infusions can provide instant and long term benefits for your health, energy, appearance, and performance. Regen Rx offers powerful customized infusions to give your body and nervous system the boost they need for optimal performance.
Discuss your symptoms and goals with our staff to customize an infusion specifically for you! Labs may be ordered or reviewed. A custom infusion includes 8 components from the list of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids outlined below & a glutathione IV push.
VITAMINS & MINERALS:
B-Complex: (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6) improves mood, energy, and increases metabolism
Methylcobalamin: (Vitamin B12) regulate metabolism, boost immunity, increase energy levels, and assist with mental clarity
Pyridoxine: (vitamin B6) promotes red blood cell production and converting food to energy
Biotin: (Vitamin B7) improve the health of your hair, skin, and nails. Works from the inside out and helps to keep your skin looking young and radiant. A deficiency of Biotin can lead to hair loss and skin or nail problems.
Ascorbic Acid: (Vitamin C) An essential ingredient for anti-aging, aesthetic, and soft-tissue health. This powerful antioxidant helps the body form and maintain connective tissue, boost immune system, and aids in collagen production
Mineral Blend: (Magnesium, Manganese, Zinc, Copper) reverse effects of dehydration, remove toxins, and replenish minerals
Zinc: Aids in the production of hormones and the healing of injuries, improves skin conditions, reverses inflammation, and boosts immunity. Zinc can also prolong and enhance the effects of cosmetic injections (Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, etc.)
ANTIOXIDANTS:
Glutathione: The powerful antioxidant repairs damaged cells, detoxifies the liver, boosts the immune system, and assists in the metabolism of toxins including heavy metals. It protects tissues by inactivating free radicals and neutralizing reactive oxygen species (ROS). It supports other antioxidants such as Vitamin C & E by maintaining them in their active biologic forms. It enhances the function of citrulline as part of the nitric oxide cycles, which is important in vascular health. Included in the Custom Infusion.
Alpha Lipoic Acid: Helps your body produce more glutathione, reduces oxidative stress and aids in fighting neurological diseases
AMINO ACIDS:
Amino Acid Blend: (Ornithine, Arginine, Lysine, Citrulline) increases endurance, helps the body recover faster with less fatigue, and reduces muscle soreness therein enhancing strength and performance
Lysine: plays a pivotal role in fostering healthy growth and contributing to the production of carnitine, a nutrient crucial to multiple bodily processes, including supporting heart and brain health. As the human body is unable to naturally produce lysine, it must be obtained through diet or supplemental sources.
Proline: assists the body to produce collagen, aids in wound healing and helps to maintain muscle tissue after long, vigorous workouts
Arginine: Improves blood flow, aids in oxygen delivery to help keep tissues healthy, and stimulates the release of insulin, growth hormone (which aids in muscle growth and fat reduction), and other substances. Arginine can have positive effects on blood pressure, sexual function, and vascular health.
Taurine: most only know taurine as an essential component of energy drinks as it is a powerful amino acid that helps increase cellular energy. But it also protects against environmental toxins and helps fuel brain cells. Levels of taurine are known to decline with age and there is vigorous interest in the use of taurine over the past decade in anti-aging and regenerative medicine. Recent research has found that taurine not only slows aging and extends lifespan, but also improves health span – meaning that it may not just help in living longer but living healthier. That is what they strive for at Regen Rx. More life in your years, not just years on your life.
Carnitine: this amino acid derivative is a building block for proteins and helps the body burn fat as fuel
The Custom Infusion is $195 and takes about 45 minutes to administer.
They also have a traditional Myer’s infusion and NAD+ infusions available as well as IM Injection choices. You can choose to add additional vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, or amino acids to your infusion for $10 – $35.
They have two Registered Nurses (RN): Rachel Hollobaugh, RN and Danielle Sabol, RN-BSN. In addition to weekday and evening hours, they currently offer IV Drips every other Saturday from 10 – 2 p.m. by appointment. IM injections can be scheduled most weekdays in the late afternoon as well.
Download the Regen Rx app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule with a nurse today!
Regen Rx, previously known as Spine & Extremities Center, offers regenerative medicine services in several areas including musculoskeletal, aesthetic, PRP/prolotherapy, IV infusion/IM injections, and men’s health.
Available by Appointment:
Available by Appointment:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Apple App Store: Regen RX App
Google Play Store: Regen RX App
More information can be found on their website at www.regenrxhealth.com
