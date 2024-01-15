 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: County of Clarion Hiring Multiple Positions

Monday, January 15, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

clarion-county-hiringCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County is accepting applications for multiple positions within various departments.

Open Positions:

Caseworker III
Concurrent Planning Coordinator

Telecommunicator I
Adult Probation Officer
Program Manager
Corrections Officer
Corrections Officer
Caseworker Intern
Caseworker II – On-Going
Caseworker II – Intake
Caseworker I – On-Going
Caseworker I – Intake

For a full list of job descriptions and details please visit:
Clarion County Employment Opportunities

How to Apply:

Clarion County Job Application

Completed applications may be delivered to the Clarion County Administrative Building, Floor 2, or scanned and attached to an email with a letter of interest/resume and emailed to: sschettler@co.clarion.pa.us.

Or applications can be mailed to:
Clarion County Human Resources
330 Main Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Attn: Human Resources

For questions please call 814-226-4000.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.