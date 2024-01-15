SPONSORED: County of Clarion Hiring Multiple Positions
Monday, January 15, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County is accepting applications for multiple positions within various departments.
Open Positions:
Caseworker III
Concurrent Planning Coordinator
Telecommunicator I
Adult Probation Officer
Program Manager
Corrections Officer
Caseworker Intern
Caseworker II – On-Going
Caseworker II – Intake
Caseworker I – On-Going
Caseworker I – Intake
For a full list of job descriptions and details please visit:
Clarion County Employment Opportunities
How to Apply:
Clarion County Job Application
Completed applications may be delivered to the Clarion County Administrative Building, Floor 2, or scanned and attached to an email with a letter of interest/resume and emailed to: sschettler@co.clarion.pa.us.
Or applications can be mailed to:
Clarion County Human Resources
330 Main Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Attn: Human Resources
For questions please call 814-226-4000.
