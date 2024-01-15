 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Bauer Wagner Properties: First-Floor Apartment for Rent in Clarion Borough

Monday, January 15, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

apartment-for-rentCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A two-bedroom apartment is available in Clarion Borough.

Rent is $750/month with garbage included.

Apartment features:
– Off-street parking

– First floor
– Washer/dryer hookups
– Large kitchen
– Separate dining area
– Walking distance to all of downtown Clarion amenities

The apartment is listed as no pets.

HUD is not accepted.

Message Bauer Wagner Properties on Facebook for more information.

402947143_253314011079685_24341984332991217_n

402927555_253314001079686_2577909646173926248_n

404279728_253313967746356_7346238050248339437_n

404275067_253313954413024_751972283069163198_n

404293407_253313931079693_1770213003099986466_n

402984575_253313971079689_4660935074295530976_n

402916640_253313964413023_5273101807823643926_n


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.