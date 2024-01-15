State Police Calls: Corruption of Minors at Local School; DUI, Harassment in Monroe Twp.

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

DUI in Monroe Township

The Pennsylvania State Police have reported a DUI arrest in Clarion Township. The incident occurred on December 19, 2023, around 6:10 PM, according to a public information release report from the Clarion Patrol Unit.

The arrested individual, a 28-year-old male from Summerville, PA, was stopped by Trooper Rapp while driving along Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion. The nature of the arrest was DUI on view with drugs involved.

The report also mentions that the vehicle involved in the incident was a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Further information about the specific circumstances of the arrest, including the types of drugs involved, was not immediately available in the report. The Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Corruption of Minors Investigation Underway at West Forest Elementary School

An investigation into an alleged corruption of minors incident is currently underway in Forest County, Pennsylvania, according to a public information release report from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident, which took place at West Forest Elementary School, located at 22318 Route 62 in Hickory Township, was initially reported on January 11, 2024, at 12:24 AM. Trooper W. Gerg of the Marienville Patrol Unit is the investigating officer.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police have not released any further details regarding the incident, including the identities of anyone involved or the specific circumstances surrounding the allegations.

Investigation into Alleged Corruption of Minors Continues in Clarion County

A report of an inappropriate image exchange involving a believed minor and an adult has prompted an ongoing investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion County, according to a public information release report.

The incident, which was reported to have occurred between August 1, 2022, and August 10, 2023, on Route 322 in Paint Township, is being investigated as a corruption of minors case. A female victim from Shippenville, PA, is involved in the case, although her age and other details have not been disclosed due to privacy concerns.

Trooper K. Berggren of the Clarion Crime Unit is overseeing the investigation. No further details about the incident or the individuals involved have been released due to the sensitive and ongoing nature of the investigation.

Harassment Incident Under Investigation by Pennsylvania State Police

The Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating a report of physical harassment in Monroe Township, Clarion County. According to a public information release report, the incident was reported on January 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM.

The reported incident involved a 49-year-old female victim from Venus, PA. The specifics of the incident, including the identity of the other party involved and the exact location, have not been disclosed due to privacy and legal considerations.

Trooper B. Hoffman of the Clarion Patrol Unit is leading the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be shared as they become available.

