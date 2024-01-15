 

Teen Driver Slams Pickup Into Brick Pillar Along Driveway on Route 68

Monday, January 15, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police Light Bar NightBRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities released details on a one-vehicle crash involving a pair of local juveniles in Brady Township.

According to a report released on Saturday by Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, on State Route 68, in Brady Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 16-year-old male from Rimersburg lost control of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado while traveling west through the 2800 block of Route 68.

The pickup exited the north berm and struck a brick pillar at the end of a driveway with its right front end.

As the vehicle proceeded past the brick pillar, it struck the pillar again with its rear end. It then proceeded west, re-entered Route 68, and came to final rest in the eastbound travel lane.

The driver and a 12-year-old female passenger, also from Rimersburg, were not injured and were both using a seat belt.

According to police, the driver was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Rimersburg Hose Company, Inc., East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, and Cornman Towing and Recovery.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

