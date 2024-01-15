Two Injured After Minivan Collides With Vehicle in Brady Township

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in Brady Township last week.

According to a release sent out on Saturday by PSP Clarion, this crash happened as 36-year-old Christopher A. Delp, of Rimersburg, was traveling west on Phillipston Road in Brady Township, Clarion County, around 12:59 p.m. on Monday, January 8.

Police say Delp failed to drive his 2013 Chrysler Town & Country on the right side of the roadway and struck a 2020 Hyundai Elantra operated by 27-year-old Kloe E. Criner, of Rimersburg.

The vehicles impacted each other in the right front end, police noted.

Delp, who was not using a seat belt, suffered possible injury, but refused transport.

Criner also refused transport for a suspected minor injury.

Criner’s passenger—59-year-old Tammy A. Brown, of Rimersburg—was not injured. They were both using a seat belt.

According to police, Delp was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by East Brady Fire Department and Southern Clarion County EMS.

