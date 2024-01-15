Union’s Outdoor Club to Host ‘Alone’ Star Rose Anna Moore on January 18

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Join Union High Outdoor Club on January 18th for a public event featuring Rose Anna Moore.

Moore, a star from the reality show “Alone” – Season 8, will be giving a survival talk and discussing her experience on the show.

Brianna Pennington, a Biology teacher at Union, is the lead in the planning process.

“The Union Outdoor Club has been working hard to plan this event,” Pennington said, “so, we hope for a great turnout!”

The event, which is open to the public, will run from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 18.

“I have such a great group of kids that care about the outdoors, and we are excited to share that passion with you all.”

Questions can be directed to Ms. Pennington at penningtonbk@unionsd.net.

The Union School District is located at 354 Baker Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

