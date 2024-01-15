 

Woman Hospitalized with Serious Injuries After Rollover Crash on Emlenton Clintonville Road

Monday, January 15, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler County woman was seriously injured during a rollover crash in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

The crash took place on Emlenton Clintonville Road around 6:09 p.m. on Friday, January 5, according to a report released by PSP Franklin on Sunday, January 14.

Police say 42-year-old Heather L. Bowser, of Hilliards, was traveling west in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when she failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway.

Bowser’s pickup went across the westbound traffic lane and onto the grass, where it struck a jersey barrier located approximately 35 off the roadway.

The pickup then rolled over onto its passenger side before it flipped over into an upright position on the travel lanes.

Bowser suffered suspected serious injury and was subsequently transported to Allegheny General Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

She was not using a seat belt.

According to police, Bowser was charged with a traffic violation.


