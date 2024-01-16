Local Couple Facing Assault Charges After Husband Shatters Wife’s Bong During Argument

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say an argument between a local couple in Clarion Township escalated to assault and related charges last week.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Devon Charles Crissman and 23-year-old Cierra Nichole Crissman, both of Strattanville, on Tuesday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion was dispatched to a residence in the Izzi Village Mobile Home Park in Clarion Township for a reported dispute between Devon Crissman and Cierra Crissman around 2:06 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they were met by Devon Crissman, who explained that he and his wife were at their residence when they began arguing. Devon said the argument escalated when he threw Cierra’s bong, which shattered and left broken glass on the floor, the complaint states.

According to police, Devon stated that Cierra then jumped on his back, punched him, and bit him in the face. Devon then threw Cierra off his back and onto the floor, causing her to cut her knee on broken glass when she fell to the ground.

Cierra was also interviewed, and she claimed that after Devon broke her bong, he went to break another item and she lunged at him, the complaint states.

Cierra further stated that he pushed her off of him and she cut her knee when she fell to the ground. She admitted she bit Devon but related that he also punched her on the right side of her face during the incident, the complaint notes.

Trooper Mitchell Rapp observed a cut on Cierra’s right knee. He also observed a mark consistent with a bite on the right side of Devon’s face, the complaint notes.

Both individuals were arraigned at 6:10 p.m. on January 9 on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

They are currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail each.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, at 2:00 p.m. with District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

