Local Woman Loses Control of Pickup, Slams into Tree in DUI-Suspected Crash

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-g9d08ef0f3_1280 (1)HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman lost control of her pickup and slammed into a tree in a DUI-suspected crash in Howe Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened on Monday, January 15, around 12:23 a.m. on Robinson Road/Blue Jay Creek Road in Howe Township, Forest County, as a 24-year-old Clarion woman was traveling southbound on Blue Jay Creek Road in the area of Robinson Road in a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup.

Police say the female operator lost control of the pickup and traveled across the double yellow line and into the northbound lane of Blue Jay Creek Road. Then, it went across the northbound side of Blue Jay Creek Road and into the snow-covered shoulder. It continued in this direction where the vehicle turned sideways before overturning onto its driver’s side with the driver’s side facing the northbound side of the roadway. The vehicle slid into a tree and a traffic sign on the left-hand side of the road where it came to a final rest against the tree.

The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

The operator of the pickup was using a seat belt and was not injured.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash involves DUI.

The female operator was found to be under the influence of drugs and had possession of several bags of marijuana, police say.


