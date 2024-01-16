7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Snow likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -13. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -14. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Snow likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
Snow likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
Snow. High near 25. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.