Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Oat Muffins

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Chopped pecans add pleasant crunch to these hearty banana oat muffins!

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup quick-cooking oats

1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 large egg whites
1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 2 medium)
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup fat-free milk
1/4 cup canola oil
1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. In a small bowl, beat the egg whites, bananas, brown sugar, milk and oil. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Stir in pecans.

2. Coat muffin cups with cooking spray; fill two-thirds full with batter. Bake at 400° for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

