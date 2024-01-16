Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Oat Muffins

Chopped pecans add pleasant crunch to these hearty banana oat muffins!

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup quick-cooking oats



1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg2 large egg whites1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 2 medium)1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/4 cup fat-free milk1/4 cup canola oil1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. In a small bowl, beat the egg whites, bananas, brown sugar, milk and oil. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Stir in pecans.

2. Coat muffin cups with cooking spray; fill two-thirds full with batter. Bake at 400° for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.

