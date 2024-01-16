 

Featured Local Job: Nursing Supervisor, RN

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 02:01 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Abraxas I located in Marienville, PA, is hiring a Nursing Supervisor (RN) for their Mental Health program.

Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency and medically necessary mental health services.

Nursing Supervisor, RN

Salary: $70,000 annually

Nursing Supervisor Summary: In this role, you will oversee and direct the nursing care and processes if the psychiatric treatment unit.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas I provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance
Flexible Spending Accounts
Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance
403(b) Savings Plan
Life Assistance Program (LAP)
Tuition Assistance Program
Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training
Advancement Opportunities

If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at recruiting@jobsatabraxas.org


