 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Featured Local Job: Varsity Volleyball Coach

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Union School District is seeking applicants for the Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2024-2025 school year.

Letters of interest and current Fingerprint, Child Abuse, and State Police Clearances should be submitted, in writing, to Mr. Scott Kindel, Athletic Director, 354 Baker Street, Suite. 1, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, January 24, 2024 or until the position is filled.

Union School District is an EOE.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.