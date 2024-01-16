Harold Raymond Aughton, 86, of Perry Twp. Clarion County, passed away on January 14, 2024, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation following a brief illness.

He was born on February 8, 1937, in Callensburg, Clarion County, to the late William Russell Aughton and Mildred “Belle” (Heeter) Aughton.

Harold was a retired lineman from Central Electric Cooperative, where he started on the brush crew and rose through the ranks to Chief Lineman, with 34 years of service.

He served in the United States Army and was an accomplished hunter harvesting three, 10-point bucks in his life time.

He was an avid golfer having made a hole-in-one at the Foxburg Country Club.

He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, yard work, and rides through the back roads of Perry Twp. with his family.

Harold volunteered for Perry Twp. Volunteer Fire Department as a Fire Police, Little League Baseball Coach, Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader, and the annual hanging/installing of the Christmas lights along the main street of Parker.

Throughout his life, he also held numerous memberships and affiliations including West Freedom United Methodist Church, Parker City-Allegheny Valley Lodge No. 521, F&A.M., Parker VFW Post 7073, American Legion, and Pine Hollow Rod & Gun Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carolyn (Snyder) Aughton, his children: Harold S. Aughton and spouse Cheryl Aughton and their daughter Gabriella Aughton, Todd A. Aughton and spouse Valerie Aughton and three children: Nathan Aughton, Alicia (Aughton) Trainer and spouse Carl Trainer, and Erika Aughton.

Jeffrey T. Aughton and spouse Mandie Aughton and four children: Dominick Aughton and (Nicole Shirey); Devin Aughton and (Abby Stewart); Haley (Aughton) Greenawalt and spouse Justin Greenawalt, and MaKenzie (Aughton) Rauch and spouse Tanner Rauch. Beverly V. Wogan of Butler and spouse Todd Wogan and two children: Ali Wogan and (Jay Wilcox); and Brooke (Wogan) Josephs and spouse Matthew Josephs.

He is also survived by his sister-in-laws Janice Aughton and Doretha Aughton. 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 8 nephews/nieces.

Harold is preceded in death by his father, William Russell Aughton, mother, Mildred “Belle” (Heeter) Aughton, siblings, Catherine “Trink” Crawford, James “Jim” Aughton, and William “Bill” Aughton, nieces, Cindy (Aughton) Heldman, and Lori Lynn (Aughton) Haren.

Interment will follow at the Perryville Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Harold’s honor to West Freedom – Journey of Faith Church, Parker, Pa.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.