HOT HAND: Freshman Paul Craig Scores Career-High 23 Points as Clarion-Limestone Rolls Past North Clarion

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9)– When you’re hot you’re hot as the old song by Jerry Lee Lewis went and tonight, Clarion-Limestone freshman Paul Craig was certainly hot in his shooting as he bucketed a career-high 23 points, including 21 coming from beyond the 3-point arc, as he drained seven 3’s in helping the Lions roll to a 91-41 victory over North Clarion on Tuesday evening.

Jack Callen posted a double-double of 17 points with 14 rebounds, Jesse Siwiecki added 14 points, and Jack Craig added 12 points. Jase Ferguson although he only contributed six points, he contributed in a lot of other ways with eight rebounds, seven steals, and nine assists. Ty Rankin scored six points while also grabbing nine rebounds.

“Paul was on fire tonight and shot the ball really well,” said C-L head coach and Paul’s father Pat Craig. “We know he’s capable of that kind of game. The whole team contributed tonight which is fun to see and watch.”

C-L (7-7) left no doubt early as the Lions blitzed the Wolves with a 33-8 first quarter advantage. North Clarion made just two field goals with its other four points coming from the free throw line.

Callen scored nine in the first while Paul Craig added his first two three’s in the opening quarter.

C-L outscored North Clarion 17-10 in the second quarter in taking a 50-18 halftime lead which would put the mercy rule running clock into effect for the entire second half.

The Lions would continue to roll in the third quarter with a 23-11 scoring advantage. Paul Craig added three more of his three-pointers and his only two point field goal for 11 of his total in the quarter.

The Lions then closed the game with an 18-12 edge in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

“We wanted to put pressure on the ball and create some turnovers and score off of those,” said Pat Craig. “I didn’t want the kids to have a letdown knowing how we controlled things up at their place last week. Our kids came out and executed what we wanted to do and they really came ready to play which I was very pleased with.”

Drake Irwin scored 16 points to lead the Wolves including five three-pointers of his own. Ethan Carll added 10 points.

C-L is set to host Otto-Eldred on Saturday for a noon junior varsity tip-off.

