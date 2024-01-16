John C. Schuck III, 85, of Vowinckel, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024, surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 21, 1938 in Kenmore, NY to the late John C. Schuck Jr. and Caroline R. (Scioli) Schuck.

John married the love of his life, Jane E. Calkins, on February 12, 1967 in Kenmore, NY. She preceded him in death on December 26, 2014.

John served as a United States Marine from 1956 to 1958, where he earned the rank of Corporal.

He was a Range Instructor in the Marines.

He earned his Associates degree in Electrical Engineering from Erie County Community College.

John was the district operator for 35 years at Niagara Mohawk which is now known as National Grid in Buffalo, NY.

Most recently, John was known for his landscaping skills at the Forest Nook.

He enjoyed outdoor activities, fishing and hunting more specifically archery hunting.

In his younger years, he liked to snowmobile.

John really enjoyed doing landscaping, planting flowers and gardening.

What he loved most was spending time with his family.

John is survived by his children: Nicole L. Maholtz and her husband Michael of Vowinckel, PA and John C. Schuck IV of Cooksburg, PA; grandson, Jake M. Maholtz of Vowinckel, PA; numerous nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Cindy Elmquist of Johnsonburg, PA.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his fraternal twin sister, Geri Posner.

Per John’s request a private family service will be held at their convenience.

Interment will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Johnsonburg, PA.

The family would like to thank John’s sister-in-law, Cindy Elmquist, who John was very thankful for her help of taking care of him.

Also, they would like to thank the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice in their care of John as well.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA were entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials made be made in his honor to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 122 Leeper, PA 16233 or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 325 Church Street, Johnsonburg, PA 15845.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.