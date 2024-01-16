Joseph E. Bonnett, 45, of Rimersburg, died Thursday, January 11, 2024 at his home.

Born July 8, 1978 in Clarion, he was the son of Edson and Mary Lou (DeCorte) Bonnett.

Joe was currently studying to become a machinist.

He had previously worked as a mechanic and welder.

He was a member of St. Eusebius/St. Richard Catholic Church.

Joe enjoyed playing cards and video games.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Bonnett of Rimersburg. 3 aunts, Lola (Floyd) Kirk of Butler, Sally Milsop of Michigan and Clara Bonnett of North Carolina.

He is also survived by his loving canine companion, Luna Bear.

Joe was preceded in death by his father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at St. Eusebius Catholic Church 301 E. Second Street East Brady, PA 16028.

Burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Joe’s name to the Clarion Cancer Center 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home, East Brady, PA.

To view or express condolences please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com

