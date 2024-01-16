 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Joseph E. Bonnett

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-R06Em4hrdx0OZi4N (1)Joseph E. Bonnett, 45, of Rimersburg, died Thursday, January 11, 2024 at his home.

Born July 8, 1978 in Clarion, he was the son of Edson and Mary Lou (DeCorte) Bonnett.

Joe was currently studying to become a machinist.

He had previously worked as a mechanic and welder.

He was a member of St. Eusebius/St. Richard Catholic Church.

Joe enjoyed playing cards and video games.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Bonnett of Rimersburg. 3 aunts, Lola (Floyd) Kirk of Butler, Sally Milsop of Michigan and Clara Bonnett of North Carolina.

He is also survived by his loving canine companion, Luna Bear.

Joe was preceded in death by his father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at St. Eusebius Catholic Church 301 E. Second Street East Brady, PA 16028.

Burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Joe’s name to the Clarion Cancer Center 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home, East Brady, PA.

To view or express condolences please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.