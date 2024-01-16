LAUER POWER: Clarion Senior Point Guard, Depth, Lead Bobcats to Road Win at Moniteau

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — His shots are deliberate and smooth. He can weave through defenders with his dribble and he has surprising hops.

Devon Lauer has evolved to into a complete player and a dangerous weapon as a point guard for the Clarion boys basketball team.

(Pictured above, Devon Lauer)

The 5-11 senior was at it again for the Bobcats on Tuesday night, erupting for 13 points in the first half and finishing with 18 in the 62-48 victory over Moniteau.

He scored in virtually every way. He hit four 3-pointers, hit a couple of layups and also threw down a dunk to kick off the second quarter.

“Yeah, it probably surprises a lot of people that I can actually dunk because I’m only 5-11,” Lauer said, grinning. “It hit me when I was hanging on the rim there that I had actually dunked it. I’ve been trying for a dunk all season and finally got the chance.”

Clarion Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



If Clarion coach Tom Lewis had his druthers, Lauer will be scoring — and maybe even dunking — more.

“Sometimes he’s not greedy enough,” Lewis said. “I’d like to see him shoot more than he does. We’d like to see him get to that next level.”

Lauer also turned in one of the greatest seasons in Clarion history as a pitcher for the state championship baseball team last spring, posting a 0.50 ERA. He closed the season with a 26-inning scoreless streak, including four in the PIAA Class A championship game win against DuBois Central Catholic.

On the basketball court, Lauer has been just as efficient with his shots as he is with his pitches on the mound.

He makes the most of them.

But Lauer also admits he needs to put the ball up more.

“I don’t really shoot that much,” Lauer said. “Coach wants me to. He wants me to drive to the hoop and draw some fouls. I’m working on it.”

Part of the reason why Lauer is a bit shy at taking more shots and chances is because of the wealth of depth and talent around him.

That was on full display again against Moniteau.

Gabe Simko added 10 points, Dawson Smail nine points to go with 11 rebounds and 10 players scored for Clarion.

That’s been a trend for the Bobcats all season.

“I think that’s really been an asset for us,” Lewis said. “The depth shows. We got I think 11 guys in the game and I would have liked to get more in. Didn’t work out that way.”

That was because Moniteau kept coming, despite falling behind by 19 in the third quarter and then by 20 in the fourth.

Each time, Moniteau was able to carve into the lead. But it never got below 10.

“I thought we rebounded well,” said Moniteau coach Mike Jewart. “But what I told them in the locker room was, in the fourth quarter, we really looked for our spots and looked to get the ball where it needed to go to get a good look. That’s been a problem. A lot of time, we don’t hunt for our shots until we’re down. We need to do that right from the get go.

“Clarion does a good job with that,” Jewart added. “They know where they need to be. They know when the ball gets swung around to them to step into it and take the shot. They’re not afraid to shoot and I think we are.”

Clarion started hot, leading 12-4, but Moniteau closed to 12-10 late in the first quarter.

The Bobcats then went on a 14-0 run to seize control.

Clarion (11-3) has now won five straight.

“We started off a little slow this season,” Lauer said. “We weren’t playing as a team. Now we’re on a roll, playing as a team and winning games.”

“I’m happy where we are,” Lewis said. “I think the boys are, too. That’s 11 wins, so that makes us playoff eligible. We have some guys with bumps and bruises and we’re going to give them a couple of days off before our Hoops for Hope game on Saturday.”

No one at Moniteau is happy with where the Warriors are.

They have lost five of the last six games and were without two starters in the loss to Clarion.

David Dessicino scored 13 points and Chason Delarosa-Rugg pitched in 12 for the Warriors (5-9).

“It’s frustrating for coaches. It’s frustrating for kids,” Jewart said. “We show snippets that we can be a very good team.”

Clarion Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.