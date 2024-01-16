Letha Louise Kendall, 92, of Marienville, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 11, 2024.

She was born on October 27, 1931, in Wind Ridge, Greene County, Pennsylvania, to the late Carl and Margaret (nee Funk) Anderson.

Letha was the loving wife of Dan Kendall and the cherished mother of Sarah Chaikin (Harry) and Rebecca Grove (John).

She was also a beloved grandmother to Katie and Ian MacWilliams and family, Hannah Rizzo and family, Benjamin Grove and Nicole Dunkle and family, Carolyn and Whit Duncan and family, and Meg Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Margaret Anderson, her sister Freda Vincent, and her brother Roy Anderson.

Letha attended Waynesburg College where she met her future husband, Dan.

After moving to Marienville, she became an independent agent and owner of Kendall Insurance and Real Estate Agency.

She was widely respected for her attention to detail, business sense, and honesty.

Letha Kendall was instrumental in the founding of the Marienville Area Civic Association (MACA).

She has been a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Marienville, where she served as an Elder, Clerk of Session, and participated with the Presbyterian Women Organization.

She will be missed most by her family and friends who have enjoyed her unending kindness and hospitality.

Since the early 1960s she has been the hostess for the extended family, welcoming everyone for holiday gatherings. She catered to each person’s favorites, especially when it came to cookies and snacks. She and Dan hosted many social evenings for family and community friends.

The family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to: *Habitat for Humanity https://www.habitat.org/ *Rwanda Joy, Changing Lives Through Education https://www.rwandajoy.org/.

May the soul of Letha Kendall find eternal peace, and may her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday January 24, 2024 at the First Presbyterian Church of Marienville at 11AM with Rev. Boyd Edmondson, officiating.

