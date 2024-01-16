Many Personal Records Set as Clarion Comets Track Club Competes at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, Oh. (EYT) – The Clarion Comets Track Club, coached by Tammy Lerch and assisted by Nate Datko and Lee Weber, arrived at Youngstown State University WATTS Indoor Track Facility to compete against hundreds of elite athletes from Ohio and Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 13th.

Twelve of the athletes representing the Comets spent the morning and afternoon racing in events stretching from the 60-meter dash to the 3200-meter distance race. Several of the athletes competed in the field events including the shot put, high jump, and long jump.

Many Personal Records (PR) were set as the Comets have been training extensively for 4 months.

Comet Hayden Smith jumped 6 feet 6 inches winning the event and placing 19th in the nation in 2024 for indoor high jumping. Smith almost set the meet record by attempting 6 feet 8 ¾ inches missing by a fraction.

Comet Mason Burford performed in several events coming in 10th place out of 69 competitors in the 200 with an incredible 23.95, a new PR. His PR in the 400, at 54:89, landed him a 13th-place finish out of 54.

Burford placed 18th out of 93 in the 60-meter dash creating a new PR of 7:43.

On the girls’ side, Adi Jackson provided the Comets with a 16th-place finish out of 74 runners for a new PR of 2:35 in the 800 by front-running the pack for the duration of the distance. In similar fashion, Jackson front led the 1600-meter race coming in 13th out of 60 runners and creating a new PR of 5:40. Jackson is currently ranked 32nd in the state in the 1600.

Zander Laughlin threw shot put for the Comet boys, creating a new indoor PR of 36 feet 2 inches coming in 16th out of 39 throwers. Addison Siegel threw shot put also, coming in 30th out of 50 participants with a new indoor PR of 26 feet 1.75 inches.

Isaac Lerch, competing for the Comets first in the Long Jump, set a season’s best jump of 18 feet 6 inches placing him in 13th place out of 37 jumpers, just missing the finals. Mid-distance runner Hayden Weber competed and set a new PR in his 1600-meter run at 4:59, placing 44th out of 101 runners.

Jonas Wilshire also competed in the 1600-meter race turning in a new PR of 4:55 and earning a 34th place out of 101 runners, trimming off 7 seconds from his previous indoor PR set at SPIRE in December. In addition, Wilshire set a new PR in the indoor 800 meters earning a 31st-place finish out of 76 runners in 2:17.

Comet Josh Turner ran a 5:23 in the 1600 meters earning 66th place out of 101 runners with a new PR. His 2:27 in the 800 meters also was a new PR for Turner, placing 52nd out of 76 runners. Eliza Datko set a new PR in the 400 meters at 1:12 coming in 35th out of 46 runners. Her 2:43 in the 800 meters earned her a 33rd-place finish and a new PR out of 74 runners.

Seventh grader Blace Easlon competed against the high school runners for the Comets and earned a come-from-behind finish of 12:20 in the 3200 meters, placing 34th out of 40 runners. His 1600-meter time of 5:41 placed him in 82nd place out of 101 runners. Sixth grader James Brooks ran against the older boys as well. Brooks placed 50th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 9:68. Brooks also competed in the 400-meter dash, placing 50th out of 54 runners.

The Comets will be preparing this week for another Invitational at Youngstown State University this Saturday January 20th.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.