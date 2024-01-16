 

Police Investigating After Nearly $2,500 Worth of Items Stolen from Storage Units in Licking Township

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

storage-interior-2-1478655 (1)LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched into a string of burglaries that occurred at a storage facility in Licking Township.

According to a report released by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 13, 2024, the burglaries occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Police say several items were stolen from storage units located along State Route 368 in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Trooper Lash said the following items were taken:

  • Mantle clock, Value $200.00
  • Large hunter ceiling fans (3), Value $150.00 apiece
  • Eight-foot 2x4s (x20), Value $80.00
  • Small box containing numerous pieces of copper wire, Value $100.00
  • Remington .223 ammunition (1,000 rounds), Value $550.00
  • Reloaded 40-cal ammunition (500 rounds), Value $50.00
  • Reloaded 20-cal ammunition (500 rounds), Value $50.00
  • Two storage bins of antiques, Value $1,000.00

The total value of stolen property is approximately $2,480.00.

The victims are a 55-year-old female from Hadley, a 48-year-old male from Parker, and a 59-year-old male and a 59-year-old female, both of Sligo.


