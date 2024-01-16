Richard “Dick” Orwick Finley, of Harborcreek, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the age of 79.

He was born on March 16, 1944 in Franklin, PA to the late Norman W. and Finetta Orwick Finley.

Dick was a 1962 graduate of Franklin High School.

He attended Clarion University and Meridian Junior College in Mississippi.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War.

Dick was an Air Traffic Controller working for the Erie, Pittsburgh and NY airports, retiring in 2006 after 29 years.

He was also a certified flight instructor and former member of Civil Air Patrol.

He received the prestigious Federal Aviation Administration’s “We Point with Pride” award for saving the lives of a pilot and his daughter in May 1984.

Richard’s knowledge as a flight instructor allowed him to direct the pilot, who was then able to regain control of the plane and land safely.

His interests include working with computers. He wrote many of his own programs including flight simulation programs and an Air Traffic Count program that was adopted and used throughout the country.

In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Karen S. Opatich Finley.

Richard is survived by his children, Carolyn Ann Naseer (Muki) of NC, Lieutenant Colonel Emil John “E.J.” Kesselring (Tami) of PA, Kelly Bailey (Eric) of OH, Tracy Tremonte (Matt) of OH, Angela Annon (Eric) of AZ, and Richard Norman Finley (Jill) of WV. He’s further survived by a sister, Kathryn Bartlett (John) of Oil City; grandchildren, Zayne and Zaria Naseer of NC, Annmarie Kesselring of PA, Mackenzie Kesselring of TN, Blake, Rhett, and Abram of OH, Gavin and Georgia of OH, Kiah, Caden, and Riley of AZ, and Haley and Luke of WV; also a great grandchild Willow of AZ.

Friends may call on the family at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Wintergreen, 2532 Norcross Road, on January 27, 2004, from 1:00 PM until the time of service there at 2:00 PM to be officiated by Mike Ripple.

Military honors to follow after the service in the courtyard by the Erie Crawford County Burial Detail.

Memorials may be made to the National M.S. Society, 2115 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

