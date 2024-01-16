Rita Gorman Judy returned to God on Sunday, January 14 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, after a 95-year journey of love on Earth.

Rita was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on April 4, 1928, the daughter of Michael E. and Kathryn Amann Clark.

Rita graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Williamsport in 1946 and went on to graduate in the class of 1949 from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

She dedicated much of the next several decades to healing the sick in Williamsport as a registered nurse, inspiring her patients to recover from illness and to live life to the fullest.

Rita married Robert Gorman on November 22, 1950 and they celebrated life together in Williamsport and later in Franklin, while nurturing a son, Mark and daughter, Mary. Following Bob’s death in 1990, she married Frank Judy, who later preceded her in death.

Rita was a strong woman of boundless hospitality and limitless generosity.

She was an active and vibrant participant in the Catholic faith community throughout her life, growing up and being married to Bob in Annunciation parish in Williamsport, then subsequently providing inspirational and loving service at St. Boniface parish in Williamsport and St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

She loved celebrating life and enjoying fun times together with her numerous friends and family members, liking nothing better than playing (and, she hoped, winning) board and card games for hour upon hour. Rita particularly found joy and amusement in playing bridge and chatting the time away with her card-playing friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her daughter, Mary, two brothers: Monsignor Eugene Clark and Bernard Clark, and by her sister-in-law, Albina Clark.

She is survived by her son, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will occur at the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home,1328 Elk Street, Franklin, from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 18.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church in Franklin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 19.

Burial will occur at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 22 at Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Rita’s name to the Catholic Diocese of Erie’s Mission of Friendship .

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

