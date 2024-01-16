 

School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 05:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

school-closings-newA look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, January 16, 2024, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Two-Hour Delay

Allegheny-Clarion School District

Clarion Area School District
Clarion County Career Center, Staff are to report at 9:00 AM
Clarion-Limestone School District
Clearfield County Career & Technology Center
Jeff Tech
Keystone School District
New Story/Indiana Pa.
North Clarion County School District
Penn State – DuBois
Redbank Valley School District
St. Joseph School
St Luke Lutheran School
Union School District

One-Hour Delay

Creative Kids Pre-K, 10:00AM start; Child care, normal hours

CLOSED – VIRTUAL/FLEXIBLE INSTRUCTION DAY

Brockway Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Brookville Area School District – Virtual, after two-hour delay
Karns City School District – Flexible Instruction Day

CLOSED

Armstrong School District
Butler Area School District
Butler Catholic School
Butler County / Vo Tech
Clearfield Area School District
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Indiana Area School District
Indiana County Head Start
Lenape Tech
New Story Schools-DuBois
Punxsutawney Area School District
Ridgway Area School District
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy
St. Marys Area School District

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

