School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 16, 2024

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, January 16, 2024

UPDATED: 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Two-Hour Delay

Allegheny-Clarion School District



Clarion Area School DistrictClarion County Career Center, Staff are to report at 9:00 AMClarion-Limestone School DistrictClearfield County Career & Technology CenterJeff TechKeystone School DistrictNew Story/Indiana Pa.North Clarion County School DistrictPenn State – DuBoisRedbank Valley School DistrictSt. Joseph SchoolSt Luke Lutheran SchoolUnion School District

One-Hour Delay

Creative Kids Pre-K, 10:00AM start; Child care, normal hours

CLOSED – VIRTUAL/FLEXIBLE INSTRUCTION DAY

Brockway Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day

Brookville Area School District – Virtual, after two-hour delay

Karns City School District – Flexible Instruction Day

CLOSED

Armstrong School District

Butler Area School District

Butler Catholic School

Butler County / Vo Tech

Clearfield Area School District

Curwensville Area School District

DuBois Area School District

DuBois Christian Schools

Indiana Area School District

Indiana County Head Start

Lenape Tech

New Story Schools-DuBois

Punxsutawney Area School District

Ridgway Area School District

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

St. Marys Area School District

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School closings and delays

