School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, January 16, 2024
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, January 16, 2024, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
UPDATED: 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Two-Hour Delay
Allegheny-Clarion School District
Clarion County Career Center, Staff are to report at 9:00 AM
Clarion-Limestone School District
Clearfield County Career & Technology Center
Jeff Tech
Keystone School District
New Story/Indiana Pa.
North Clarion County School District
Penn State – DuBois
Redbank Valley School District
St. Joseph School
St Luke Lutheran School
Union School District
One-Hour Delay
Creative Kids Pre-K, 10:00AM start; Child care, normal hours
CLOSED – VIRTUAL/FLEXIBLE INSTRUCTION DAY
Brockway Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Brookville Area School District – Virtual, after two-hour delay
Karns City School District – Flexible Instruction Day
CLOSED
Armstrong School District
Butler Area School District
Butler Catholic School
Butler County / Vo Tech
Clearfield Area School District
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Indiana Area School District
Indiana County Head Start
Lenape Tech
New Story Schools-DuBois
Punxsutawney Area School District
Ridgway Area School District
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy
St. Marys Area School District
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.