School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 03:01 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

school-closings-newA look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 17, 2024, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Two-Hour Delay

Keystone School District

CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day/Remote Instruction Day

Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Commodore Perry School District – Flexible Instruction Day
North Clarion School District – Remote Instruction Day
Union School District – Remote Instruction Day

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar


