School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 03:01 PM
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
UPDATED: 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Two-Hour Delay
Keystone School District
CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day/Remote Instruction Day
Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Commodore Perry School District – Flexible Instruction Day
North Clarion School District – Remote Instruction Day
Union School District – Remote Instruction Day
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
