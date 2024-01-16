 

SPONSORED: North Eastern Equipment Sales & Rentals is Your Go-to Source For Sales, Service, and Rentals.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

bobcat of clarionCLARION, Pa. (EYT) — North Eastern Equipment Sales and Rentals is your go-to source for sales, service, and rentals.

With a location in Clarion, North Eastern Equipment offers top brands including Bobcat, Massey Ferguson, Arctic Cat, EZGO, Doo Little, Eager Beaver, Bwise, Woods, and Blue Diamond. The factory-trained staff is always ready to assist you with repairs and parts for all makes and models.

If you require rental equipment, they have everything you need, from small construction plate compactors to man lifts and large frame excavators. North Eastern Equipment has got you covered!

Visit North Eastern Equipment today to check out the extensive range of products they offer and receive top-notch service from the entire team.

Stop by Bobcat of Clarion at 1214 East Main Street or call at 814-297-1776.

For more information visit www.northeasternequipmentsalesandrentals.com

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: CLOSED
Sunday: CLOSED

