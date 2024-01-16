Penn State DuBois to Welcome a Capella Group “The Trills” on January 18
DUBOIS, Pa. — The Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement will welcome students and members of the public to Hiller Auditorium on Thursday, January 18, to experience the unique sounds of The Trills, a six-member a cappella family with a passion for performance, collaboration and creating unforgettable experiences for everyone.
The group started performing professionally in 2019 and since that time has gained global attention and a following of over 3 million followers on various social media platforms, as well as more than 20 million views on YouTube. The Trills have seen several of their songs go viral, including songs such as “Wellerman” “Electric Love” and their “On-the-Fly” a cappella arrangement series. This has given the group countless opportunities to represent a cappella in mainstream media.
The Trills have made an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, performed at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, and have been part of collaborations with notable celebrities including Tim McGraw and Drew Scott from the Property Brothers television series.
The show will begin at 7:00 p.m with free admission, and this event is open to the public.
The program is presented by the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement as part of the Diversity, Arts, and Lecture Series. For more information, contact Brittany Stanton, assistant director of student engagement, at blm5191@psu.edu or 814-375-4764.
