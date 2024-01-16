 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Penn State DuBois to Welcome a Capella Group “The Trills” on January 18

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 10:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion


2024 01 12 - DAL Series - The Trills - Hero (1)DUBOIS, Pa. — The Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement will welcome students and members of the public to Hiller Auditorium on Thursday, January 18, to experience the unique sounds of The Trills, a six-member a cappella family with a passion for performance, collaboration and creating unforgettable experiences for everyone.

The group started performing professionally in 2019 and since that time has gained global attention and a following of over 3 million followers on various social media platforms, as well as more than 20 million views on YouTube. The Trills have seen several of their songs go viral, including songs such as “Wellerman” “Electric Love” and their “On-the-Fly” a cappella arrangement series. This has given the group countless opportunities to represent a cappella in mainstream media.

The Trills have made an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, performed at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, and have been part of collaborations with notable celebrities including Tim McGraw and Drew Scott from the Property Brothers television series.

The show will begin at 7:00 p.m with free admission, and this event is open to the public.

The program is presented by the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement as part of the Diversity, Arts, and Lecture Series. For more information, contact Brittany Stanton, assistant director of student engagement, at blm5191@psu.edu or 814-375-4764.

Penn_State_DuBois_logo.svg


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.