WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Clarion County; 15 Below Zero Wind Chills Predicted

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 2:19 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024:
Wind Chill Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
219 AM EST Tue Jan 16 2024
FOR THE COUNTIES OF:
Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Washington-Indiana-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-
INCLUDING CITIES:
Including the cities of Beaver Falls, Moundsville, Ellwood City, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Clarion, Grove City, Franklin, Steubenville, New Castle, Weirton, Salem, Woodsfield, Zanesville, Follansbee, Cambridge, Martins Ferry, Malvern, Kittanning, Dover, Hermitage, Coshocton, Ford City, New Philadelphia, Tionesta, Butler, Washington, Wellsburg, Wheeling, St. Clairsville, East Liverpool, Carrollton, Caldwell, Ambridge, Columbiana, Oil City, Brookville, Aliquippa, Sharon, Monaca, Canonsburg, Punxsutawney, Indiana, and Cadiz
219 AM EST Tue Jan 16 2024
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio, northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania, and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
