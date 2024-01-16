State Police Calls: Child Endangerment Incident Under Investigation in Shippenville

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

PFA Violation Reported in Jenks Township, Arrest Made

A Protection From Abuse (PFA) violation was reported to the Marienville Patrol Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police on January 13, 2024, at 5:59 AM.

The incident involved a 46-year-old male from Shippenville, PA, who was reported to have sent several insulting text messages to a 39-year-old female from Marienville, PA. The male party was taken into custody following the report.

The individual has been remanded to Warren County Jail following the incident.

Trooper Slonaker of the Marienville Patrol Unit is leading the investigation into the incident.

Retail Theft Investigation Initiated in Monroe Township

A retail theft incident is currently being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Clarion Patrol Unit.

The incident was reported on October 12, 2023, at around 8:00 AM at a residence in Monroe Township.

While assisting the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office and Clarion Borough Police Department with a warrant service, the trooper initiated a retail theft investigation. This decision was prompted after observing brand new empty packaging for multiple items on the porch of the residence.

The Clarion Walmart, the victim of the theft, was contacted, and it was confirmed that the items had been stolen from their location.

The stolen property, comprising of miscellaneous items, has been estimated to be worth around $842.57.

Trooper Cyphert of the Clarion Patrol Unit is currently investigating the matter.

Child Endangerment Incident Under Investigation in Paint Township

The Pennsylvania State Police, Clarion Patrol Unit, is currently investigating a child endangerment incident reported between November 7 and 15, 2023.

The incident involves three victims, all residents of Shippenville, PA: a 6-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy. The children’s welfare was reportedly endangered, prompting an investigation by the state police.

The location of the incident is on Willow Lane in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Trooper McGinnis of the Clarion Patrol Unit is leading the investigation into this incident.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.