Tyrus Dolmovich, 17, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday January 13, 2024.

He was born on November 9, 2006, in Clarion.

He was the son of Joseph Dolmovich and Elizabeth Miller.

Tyrus was in 11th grade at Keystone High School.

He was a student at the Clarion County Career Center in the automotive mechanic program.

He attended the Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Shippenville.

In his spare time, he enjoyed four-wheeler riding, rebuilding anything, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family.

Tyrus is survived by his mother and her significant other; Elizabeth Miller and Douglas Antill of Pleasantville, his father; Joseph Dolmovich and Wendy Della of Shippenville, two sisters; Phoenix and Zaylee Dolmovich, maternal grandparents; LeAnn Fox of MD., and Michael Fox and Mark Peterson of AZ., paternal grandparents; Shari and Ron Wiser of Sligo and paternal great-grandmother; Maxine Grant of Sligo. Survivors also include maternal aunts and uncles, Tiffani and Steven Johnson of MD., Tim and Jenn Fox of VA., and Ben and Ashley Fox of MD., paternal aunts and uncles, Pam and Mike Murray of OK., Melissa and Todd Smith of Clarion, Jenna Scalise of Brookville, and Jim and Kim Dolmovich of Sligo, and 20 first cousins, including a very special cousin, Emma Smith of Clarion.

He is preceded in death by an aunt, Jessica Wiser.

The family will receive friends from 3 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday January 17, 2024, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Thursday January 18, 2024, with the Pastor Leonard Brooks officiating.

The family suggests memorials be made to the VFW in Titusville, 206 John St. Titusville, PA 16354 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

