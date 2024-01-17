7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -13. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A chance of snow, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Snow likely after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
Snow. High near 27. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday Night
A chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
