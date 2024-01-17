AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Drop in Pennsylvania

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — Gas prices are a penny cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.372 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.372

Average price during the week of January 8, 2024: $3.386

Average price during the week of January 17, 2023: $3.743

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.402 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.381. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.421 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.276.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.160 Altoona

$3.439 Beaver

$3.622 Bradford

$3.191 Brookville

$3.435 Butler

$3.357 Clarion

$3.233 DuBois

$3.249 Erie

$3.456 Greensburg

$3.436 Indiana

$3.430 Jeannette

$3.619 Kittanning

$3.441 Latrobe

$3.255 Meadville

$3.363 Mercer

$3.056 New Castle

$3.443 New Kensington

$3.399 Oil City

$3.411 Pittsburgh

$3.199 Sharon

$3.417 Uniontown

$3.599 Warren

$3.336 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas has remained steady over the past week at $3.07. The primary reasons are lower oil costs and only modest growth in gasoline demand. Today’s national average is the same as a month ago and 23 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 7.95 to 8.33 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased significantly by 8 million barrels to 245 million barrels. The slight uptick in demand has limited pump price drops, causing the national average to stagnate.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 87 cents to settle at $71.37. Oil prices eased after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 1.3 million barrels to 432.4 million barrels. Rising stocks signal that demand could be softening, helping to push prices down as the nation settles into winter.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

