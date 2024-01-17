Borough Extends Tax Collector’s Duties in Brief Meeting

CLARION Pa. (EYT)- The Clarion Borough Council met Tuesday evening at the Clarion Free Library to approve one item in a quick meeting that lasted less than two minutes.

The said matter of business was to approve Resolution #2024-485 which establishes a joint tax collection district with Licking Township. The council unanimously approved the resolution.

What this means, essentially, is that Carla Magrini, Clarion’s tax collector, will extend her duties to cover Licking Township for the 2024 calendar year.

The decision was made due to Licking Township’s previous tax collector resigning. The two sides will reconvene closer to 2025 if Licking Township still has a tax collector vacancy.

No other matters were discussed in the brief borough council meeting. The council will meet again on Tuesday, February 6 at the Clarion Free Library at 7 p.m.

