 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Borough Extends Tax Collector’s Duties in Brief Meeting

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Owen Krepps

IMG_9450 (1)CLARION Pa. (EYT)- The Clarion Borough Council met Tuesday evening at the Clarion Free Library to approve one item in a quick meeting that lasted less than two minutes.

The said matter of business was to approve Resolution #2024-485 which establishes a joint tax collection district with Licking Township. The council unanimously approved the resolution.

What this means, essentially, is that Carla Magrini, Clarion’s tax collector, will extend her duties to cover Licking Township for the 2024 calendar year.

The decision was made due to Licking Township’s previous tax collector resigning. The two sides will reconvene closer to 2025 if Licking Township still has a tax collector vacancy.

No other matters were discussed in the brief borough council meeting. The council will meet again on Tuesday, February 6 at the Clarion Free Library at 7 p.m.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags: , ,

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.