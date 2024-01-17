Cam Pine Named MAC East Co-Wrestler of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced their weekly wrestling award winners on Tuesday.

Clarion’s Cam Pine claimed MAC East Co-Wrestler of the Week honors for January 16, joining George Mason’s Malachi DuVall.

Pine recorded his second win by fall of the season as the Golden Eagles routed Bloomsburg for a dual win on Friday night.

Fresh off an appearance in the final of the Southern Scuffle over the New Year’s holiday, Pine returned to action in front of the home fans and made quick work of the Huskies’ Tanner Culver.

Midway through the first period, Pine tossed Culver to his back and quickly worked him into position for the win by fall. Clarion went on to win the dual meet by a 36-6 score.

With the win, Pine improves to 13-5 overall on the season, including a 3-0 mark against MAC East opponents.

