Carl A. Hetrick, 93, formerly of Mayport, passed away on Monday morning, January 15, 2024, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on September 15, 1930, in Mudlic, he was the son of the late Samuel Hobert and Ella Marie (Shaffer) Hetrick.

On December 22, 1951, Carl married the love of his life, Elaine J. (Boddorf) Hetrick and she preceded him in death on October 7, 2022.

Carl proudly served his country in the United States Army from May 1952 to May 1954 during the Korean War.

He worked as a construction inspector for PennDOT.

He attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Lou Shriver and Grace M. Burkett, and a brother, Richard Hetrick.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Carl was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Reedy and two brothers, John Hetrick and George Samuel Hetrick.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 19,2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John Phillips officiating.

Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post #354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Interment will follow at the North Freedom Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

