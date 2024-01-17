Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Spicy Hot Sauce

The carrots make this recipe stand out!

Ingredients

20 habanero peppers (4-1/2 ounces)

5 serrano peppers (2-1/2 ounces)



15 dried arbol chiles2 large carrots (5-1/2 ounces), peeled, halved lengthwise and quartered1 large sweet onion (15 ounces), cut into 8 wedges8 garlic cloves, halved1 cup water3/4 cup white vinegar (minimum 5% acetic acid)1/2 cup fresh lime juice3 teaspoons salt1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

Directions

1. Cut habanero and serrano peppers in half; discard stems and seeds. In a bowl, combine arbol chiles and enough boiling water to cover. Let stand, covered, 10 minutes; drain.

2. Meanwhile, in a well-ventilated area, fill a 6-qt. stockpot three-quarters with water; bring to a boil. Add carrots, onion and garlic. Return to a boil; cook until soft, 20-22 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to a bowl. Add peppers to stockpot; return to a boil. Boil 1 minute; drain. Place water, vinegar, lime juice, salt and pepper in a blender. Add vegetables; cover and process until smooth. Return to stockpot; bring to a boil.

3. Carefully ladle mixture into 5 hot half-pint jars, leaving 1/2-in. headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace, if necessary, by adding hot mixture. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight.

4. Place jars into canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 10 minutes. Remove jars and cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.